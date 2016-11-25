'Gilmore Girls' actor on revival: 'I was a little nervous at first'

Story highlights Actor Sean Gunn spoke with CNN about coming back to 'Gilmore Girls'

"I'm ready to see what the fans think of it — how much they like it," he said

(CNN) Thanks to his work as Kraglin in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Sean Gunn has had his fair share of exposure to a notoriously passionate group -- comic book fans. But even they, he said, aren't quite as fervent as fans of "Gilmore Girls."

"The 'Gilmore Girls' fans might be crazier, which is insane to even say that," Gunn, who played Kirk, told CNN in a recent interview leading up to the Netflix revival of the beloved show. "It's weird to see the parallel between 'Gilmore Girls' and a lot of the Comic-Con-type, sci-fi-fantasy fans. In a weird way, even though 'Gilmore Girls' is not in that genre, the way the fandom conducts itself and has created this community is similar."

That community is a big part of why the series is seeing a second life.

Despite wrapping up its run in 2007, the love for "Gilmore Girls" has never really died. If anything, it grew thanks to Netflix, who made all the seasons available for streaming in 2014.

Netflix greenlit a revival in January, a few months after much of the cast reunited at the ATX Television Festival in Austin to much fanfare.

