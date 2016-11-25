Photos: Florence Henderson: 'America's mom' Actress Florence Henderson, second from right, was best known for playing mom Carol Brady on the television show "The Brady Bunch." The show ran from 1969 to 1979 and was a hit in syndication. Henderson, 82, died from heart failure on Thursday, November 24. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Henderson, right, sings with her childhood music teacher, Christine Johnson, in 1954. Henderson grew up poor in Indiana, but she was a talented singer and would use her voice to entertain the family and help make ends meet.

Aboard a plane, Henderson studies for a musical in 1954. Her big break came in 1951 when she was offered a starring role in the musical "Oklahoma!"

Henderson stars in the Broadway musical "Fanny." Her voice carried her to a successful Broadway career, and eventually she began landing high-profile television gigs.

Henderson was a part of the "Today" show cast in 1959-60.

A promotional headshot of Henderson circa 1960.

Henderson, center, stars in "The Bell Telephone Hour" with Gretchen Wyler, left, and Susan Watson.

Henderson plays the lead role in the touring stage show "The Sound of Music."

Henderson sings with Bing Crosby on the variety show "The Hollywood Palace" in 1968.

Henderson appears on "The Muppet Show" in 1976.

Henderson appears with Gavin MacLeod on an episode of "The Love Boat" in 1981.

Robert Goulet and Henderson act in a 1983 episode of "Fantasy Island."

Henderson and her husband, John Kappas, attend the Emmy Awards in 1989.

Henderson and her grandson Kyle celebrate her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996.

Henderson plays opposite Ellen DeGeneres on the TV show "Ellen" in 1997.

Henderson accepts the Pop Culture Award with other former "Brady Bunch" cast members at the annual TV Land Awards in 2007. "I created the kind of mother that I wished I'd had, and I think everyone longs for," Henderson once said of her iconic role.

Henderson was a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2010.