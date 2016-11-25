Story highlights
(CNN)Celebs, they're just like us!
If you overlook the fame and money, of course.
When it comes to holidays, stars are able to do it up a little bit bigger than the average person.
Here's how some of the famous spent their Thanksgiving:
Taylor Swift
Naturally, the pop princess celebrated with her squad.
This time she took to the beach with her brother Austin and a group of friends including Martha Hunt, Leah McCarthy, Lily Donaldson and Todrick Hall to take on the mannequin challenge.
But since it was TS, she gave it a little something extra with a dance break at the end.
Kardashian/Jenner family
It was family time minus one for America's most famous reality stars.
The Kardashian and Jenner clan enjoyed their holiday without Kim's husband, rapper Kanye West, who is still hospitalized for exhaustion after canceling several concerts.
Naturally, family members used social media to document the event, which was hosted by 19-year-old Kylie Jenner this year.
There were snapchats of her elegantly decorated kids' and adult tables as well as videos of her boyfriend Tyga and his son King with model/entrepreneur Blac Chyna, who recently gave birth to a daughter by Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian.
Emmy Rossum
The "Shameless" star joined some other celebs in serving up meals for the less fortunate in Los Angeles.
Rossum posted a photo of her pecan pie after her cat, Pepper, jumped up on the counter for a taste and ended the day with an outdoor showing of "Meet the Parents."
Tim McGraw
Country star Tim McGraw got mouths watering with his Thanksgiving dinner Instagram.
The pic featured his Thanksgiving table filled with all types of holiday deliciousness.
And if that wasn't enough, the singer included a close-up shot of his plate.