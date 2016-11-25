(CNN) Why build with traditional bricks and mortar when you can use something a little more unconventional? That's the ethos behind one company in the Netherlands that uses cardboard to create their eco-friendly houses.

Wikkelhouse, meaning "wrapped house" in Dutch, produces houses wrapped in layer upon layer of cardboard. Homes are priced from €25,000 ($26,473), excluding transportation and construction costs.

Co-director Oep Schilling launched the company back in 2012 with his partner and the inventor of the concept, Rene Snel.

"When I saw the beauty and atheistics of the house and the machine used to build it, I thought, 'Wow, this has potential.' It's green and it's beautiful," Schilling. said.

