This Chinese 'Mad Max' rip-off will have fans Furiosa

Hong Kong (CNN)It scooped up a host of Oscars and drove critics wild, now the influence of "Mad Max" is being felt beyond Hollywood.
George Miller's apocalyptic car chase extravaganza has, er... inspired a Chinese film due out later this month.
From the poster, to the trailer, to even on-screen credits, "Mad Shelia" shares visual cues and style with Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior."
According to the film's trailer, it follows the travails of a young woman pursued by a biker gang, who eventually takes her revenge -- kind of like "Fury Road" but without Charlize Theron's dominating performance as Furiosa or anywhere near the same budget for effects.
The studio behind the film, Beijing-based New Film Media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"Mad Max is the biggest winner at this year's Oscars," director Lu Lei wrote on Weibo. "Our Mad Shelia salutes!"
"Fury Road" did not get a release in China, where Western films are subject to a strict quota, unless they're a Chinese co-production like "Kung Fu Panda" or "Iron Man 3."
Chinese companies have been investing heavily in Hollywood, with eyes on audiences back home.
This month, Dalian Wanda Group, which already owns "Jurassic World" and "Interstellar" studio Legendary Entertainment, bought Dick Clark Productions for $1 billion.
"Mad Shelia" wouldn't be the first time a Chinese movie has borrowed from a popular Western franchise.
Disney is currently suing the studio behind "The Autobots," a blatant knock-off of Pixar's "Cars," released last year.