This Chinese 'Mad Max' rip-off will have fans Furiosa

Hong Kong (CNN) It scooped up a host of Oscars and drove critics wild, now the influence of "Mad Max" is being felt beyond Hollywood.

George Miller's apocalyptic car chase extravaganza has, er... inspired a Chinese film due out later this month.

From the poster, to the trailer, to even on-screen credits, "Mad Shelia" shares visual cues and style with Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior."

According to the film's trailer, it follows the travails of a young woman pursued by a biker gang, who eventually takes her revenge -- kind of like "Fury Road" but without Charlize Theron's dominating performance as Furiosa or anywhere near the same budget for effects.

The studio behind the film, Beijing-based New Film Media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.