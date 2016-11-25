Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Turrialba volcano spews smoke and ash on Friday, May 20, in Cartago, Costa Rica. Experts say it is the strongest eruption from the volcano in the past six years. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Pavlof volcano erupts on Alaska's remote Aleutian Island archipelago on Sunday, March 27. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Ecuadorian volcano Tungurahua spews lava and ash in Cahuaji, about 80 miles south of Quito, on Saturday, February 27. Authorities raised the alert level from yellow to orange after the volcano increased its activity and projected a column of ash 3 miles high. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption on Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Tuesday, January 5. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Momotombo volcano erupts just before daybreak in Leon, Nicaragua, on Friday, December 4. The volcano had been quiet for many years. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Smoke rises over the Italian city of Taormina during an eruption of Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, on December 4. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Cotopaxi, a volcano in Ecuador, sends large gray puffs of ash into the sky on Friday, August 14. Officials declared a yellow alert , the lowest level. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Thick ash, rock fragments and volcanic gases pour from Mount Sinabung in Indonesia. The government's natural disaster management agency raised the alert level on Friday, June 5. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Mount Shindake spews ash on Kuchinoerabu Island in Yakushima, Japan, on Friday, May 29. The volcano erupted shortly before 10 a.m. local time , the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Hide Caption 9 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Wolf volcano at Isabela Island -- the largest of the Galapagos Islands west of mainland Ecuador -- erupts Monday, May 25, for the first time in 33 years. Hide Caption 10 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Calbuco volcano erupts near Puerto Varas, Chile, on Wednesday, April 22. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Smoke rises from the Turrialba volcano in Turrialba, Costa Rica, in March 2015. Eruptions of ash and stones prompted authorities to evacuate residential areas. Hide Caption 12 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Fuego volcano spews a cloud of ash west of Guatemala City, Guatemala, in March 2015. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Villarrica, a Chilean volcano, began erupting in March 2015. The volcano is one of Chile's most active. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Lava flows from the Kilauea volcano in Pahoa, Hawaii, in October 2014. The flow picked up speed, prompting emergency officials to close part of the main road through town and tell residents to be prepared to evacuate. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Japan's Mount Sakurajima erupts in September 2014. It was the second volcano in two days to erupt in Japan. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Dense white plumes rise high in the air as Mount Ontake erupts in central Japan in September 2014. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Mount Slamet spews lava and gas during an eruption in Brebes, Indonesia, in September 2014. Hide Caption 18 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Fountains of lava spurt from a fissure in the ground on the north side of the Bardarbunga volcano in Iceland in September 2014. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes Mount Tavurvur erupts in Papua New Guinea in August 2014, forcing local communities to evacuate. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Karymsky volcano erupts in Kamchatka, Russia, in January 2013. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Photos: Recently active volcanoes The Copahue volcano emits smoke and ash above Caviahue, in Argentina's Neuquen province, in December 2012. Hide Caption 22 of 23