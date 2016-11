Mexico: Dozens of bodies found in hidden graves

(CNN) Mexican authorities say an investigation that began with an anonymous tip about kidnappings led to a grisly find: 32 bodies and nine severed heads.

The human remains had been buried in hidden graves in a remote, mountainous area of Guerrero state, a hotbed of drug-related violence

The victims and suspects have not yet been identified, state officials said in a statement Thursday. Authorities are still combing the area to see if there are more hidden graves at the site, the statement said.

By Thursday, the tally had grown to 32 bodies found in at least 17 graves.

The discovery comes amid a surge in violence in the state, where vigilante groups have also grown as some citizens take security into their own hands.

"Here, there is a phenomenon," Guerrero Coordinating Group spokesman Robert Alvarez Heredia told MVS Radio this week. "The large cartels have become small criminal gangs, and they share one characteristic: the extreme and irrational use of violence."