Mexico: Dozens of bodies found in hidden graves

(CNN) Mexican authorities say an investigation that began with an anonymous tip about kidnappings led to a grisly find: 32 bodies and nine severed heads.

By Thursday, the tally had grown to 32 bodies found in at least 17 graves.

The discovery comes amid a surge in violence in the state, where vigilante groups have also grown as some citizens take security into their own hands.

"Here, there is a phenomenon," Guerrero Coordinating Group spokesman Robert Alvarez Heredia told MVS Radio this week. "The large cartels have become small criminal gangs, and they share one characteristic: the extreme and irrational use of violence."