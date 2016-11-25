Story highlights Vieira Lima is 4th minister to quit amid corruption allegations since Temer assumed presidency

President Dilma Rousseff was impeached three months ago

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) A key minister in Brazilian President Michel Temer's government resigned Friday over a scandal that has cast a shadow over the President himself.

Geddel Vieira Lima, the minister in charge of relations with Congress, signed a letter of resignation following an accusation that he and the President had pressured another minister to approve a real estate project.

In the letter, Vieira Lima says given the "dimensions" the "criticisms" have gained, he felt compelled to resign. He praised Temer as "serious, ethical and agreeable."

Continuing political turmoil

The latest scandal comes less than three months after former President Dilma Rousseff was impeached for breaking budgetary laws and Temer stepped in -- fueling fears that the political turmoil and economic problems in Latin America's biggest economy are far from over.

