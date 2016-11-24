Story highlights Fires spreading in northern Israel

Authorities are evacuating homes in Haifa

Jerusalem (CNN) Wildfires raged across Israel for a third consecutive day Thursday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out to world leaders for help.

The fires, which began in Zichron Ya'akov Tuesday, have now spread as far north as the city of Haifa, while also affecting Modi'in in central Israel.

A police spokesman told CNN that forces and firefighters are focusing their efforts on dealing with a number of fires in Haifa as 11 of the city's neighborhoods are being evacuated.

Two prisons at Carmel and Damon were also evacuated, with 600 prisoners and 150 prison officers moved by police.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel's ambulance service, 35 people have been treated for light smoke inhalation across the country since the fires broke out earlier this week.

