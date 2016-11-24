Photos: The week in 29 photos A firefighter plane drops retardant on a wildfire in Haifa, Israel, on Thursday, November 24. Israel is battling its most serious wildfires since 2010. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Photos: The week in 29 photos Hide Caption 2 of 30

Omar Ali grieves as he holds his 15-month-old daughter, Amira, who was killed by an ISIS mortar in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, November 23. An Iraqi-led coalition is fighting ISIS to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.

US President-elect Donald Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting

A New York police officer stands guard with his dog during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24.

US President Barack Obama presents talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on Tuesday, November 22. During Tuesday's ceremony at the White House, Obama gave the medal to 21 people, including actors Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks and basketball legends Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Six children were killed after a school bus crashed and flipped over in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Monday, November 21. More than a dozen other students were injured -- some with severe head or spinal injuries -- and the driver faces charges of reckless driving and vehicular homicide.

A woman is consoled by a relative after her house in Srinagar, India, was damaged by a fire on Monday, November 21

Rescue workers search for survivors after a passenger train derailed in northern India on Sunday, November 20. More than 140 people were killed.

Conjoined twins, just 1 day old, lie in an incubator at a Gaza City hospital on Wednesday, November 23.

Members of a Malaysian indigenous tribe attend a rally Saturday, November 19, calling for the resignation of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital, to protest against Najib. Public dissatisfaction with Najib has grown, especially after news broke over alleged financial mismanagement of a government-run fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB. He was recently cleared of wrongdoing by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

People in San Francisco protest against US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday, November 19. Anti-Trump rallies have also been held in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and other cities across the country.

A spacecraft launches in Kazakhstan, carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station on Friday, November 18.

Supporters of Haitian presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse march in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, November 22, two days after the election. At press time, votes were still being tabulated.

Members of the Ukrainian National Guard walk past a woman wearing a colorful costume as they patrol near Independence Square in Kiev on Tuesday, November 22.

A man feeds pigeons in the courtyard of the Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, on Thursday, November 24.

Families of trapped miners wait as rescue workers search for their loved ones after the collapse of a copper mine in Siirt, Turkey, on Friday, November 18. At least eight bodies have been found, and eight workers remain trapped, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Shiite Muslims participate in ritual self-flagellation during a religious procession in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, November 21.

A girl hides behind a blanket as Iraqi special forces enter her house in Mosul, Iraq, on Friday, November 18. Iraq's army is leading a coalition to reclaim the city from ISIS.

Fishermen sail a wooden boat in the bay of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Wednesday, November 23.

A model wears a creation by Maxine Laces Coll during a fashion show in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, November 18.

A child gets guidance from a North Carolina state trooper after police fatally shot a man at a Durham housing project on Tuesday, November 22.

People gather outside a bank in Amritsar, India, as they wait to deposit 500- and 1,000-rupee notes on Saturday, November 19. The government, in an attempt to fight corruption and tax evasion, is withdrawing the country's two largest notes from circulation. But the currency exchanges have overwhelmed the country's banks and inconvenienced citizens.

Cardinals attend Mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday, November 20.

Young cheerleaders warm up at the Russian Cheerleading Championship in Moscow on Sunday, November 20.

People attend to a flooded car after heavy rains in Bristol, England, on Monday, November 21.

A breed of chicken called a Polish silver-laced frizzle is seen at the National Poultry Show in Telford, England, on Sunday, November 20.

A migrant from West Africa wears a survival blanket aboard a search-and-rescue vessel in Pozzallo, Italy, on Wednesday, November 23. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos

A police officer walks past a fire in Adana, Turkey, after a deadly explosion in the parking lot of a government building on Thursday, November 24.