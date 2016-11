The week in 29 photos

Members of a Malaysian indigenous tribe attend a rally Saturday, November 19, calling for the resignation of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital, to protest against Najib. Public dissatisfaction with Najib has grown, especially after news broke over alleged financial mismanagement of a government-run fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB. He was recently cleared of wrongdoing by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.