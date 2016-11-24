The week in 29 photos

A woman is consoled by a relative after her house in Srinagar, India, was damaged by a fire on Monday, November 21
Conjoined twins, just 1 day old, lie in an incubator at a Gaza City hospital on Wednesday, November 23.
A spacecraft launches in Kazakhstan, carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station on Friday, November 18.
Supporters of Haitian presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse march in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, November 22, two days after the election. At press time, votes were still being tabulated.
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard walk past a woman wearing a colorful costume as they patrol near Independence Square in Kiev on Tuesday, November 22.
A man feeds pigeons in the courtyard of the Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, on Thursday, November 24.
Shiite Muslims participate in ritual self-flagellation during a religious procession in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, November 21.
Fishermen sail a wooden boat in the bay of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Wednesday, November 23.
A model wears a creation by Maxine Laces Coll during a fashion show in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, November 18.
Cardinals attend Mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday, November 20.
Young cheerleaders warm up at the Russian Cheerleading Championship in Moscow on Sunday, November 20.
People attend to a flooded car after heavy rains in Bristol, England, on Monday, November 21.
A breed of chicken called a Polish silver-laced frizzle is seen at the National Poultry Show in Telford, England, on Sunday, November 20.
A police officer walks past a fire in Adana, Turkey, after a deadly explosion in the parking lot of a government building on Thursday, November 24.