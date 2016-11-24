Missing northern California mother found safe

Story highlights Sherri Papini, 34, went missing after going for a jog November 2

Her iPhone, earbuds and strands of what was believed to be her hair were found near her home

Papini was found safe "out of the area," the sheriff's department says

(CNN) A 34-year-old mother of two has been found safe nearly three weeks after she vanished while jogging in northern California, the Shasta County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

Sherri Papini was located "out of the area," according to the sheriff's statement, which provided few details.

"She is safe, in stable condition and receiving medical clearance at an undisclosed hospital. She has been reunited with her husband."

An iPhone, a pair of earbuds and a few strands of what was believed to be her hair were the only leads into her possible whereabouts in days after Papini went missing on November 2.

The sheriff's department held a news conference on the case Thursday, providing additional information on how Papini was found.

