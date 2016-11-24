Kentucky football game shooting leaves 2 dead

Story highlights The Juice Bowl at Shawnee Park brings children and parents together for youth football

At least two people were killed and four others wounded when gunfire erupted on Thanksgiving Day

(CNN) Gunfire erupted at an annual Thanksgiving Day football game in Kentucky, leaving at least two dead and four others wounded, Louisville Metro Police said Thursday.

The shootings, shortly before 2 p.m., happened during what locals know as the annual Juice Bowl, which fills Shawnee Park with children and parents for a series of holiday football games, CNN affiliate WAVE reported.

The shooting suspects were at large and the motive for the gunfire was unclear, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Four people were rushed to hospitals. Their condition is unknown but Mitchell described their injuries as not life threatening.

"This is very tragic," Mitchell said. "I'm saddened. We've had over 100 homicides in our city. ... It is a day to be thankful and we're thankful that more people were not hurt."

