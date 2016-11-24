Stranded humpback whale in New York is euthanized

Story highlights Humpback whale stuck off Long Island shore was deemed too sick to survive

(CNN) After spending days stuck in shallow waters off the coast of Long Island, a humpback whale grew sicker and thinner.

Veterinarians euthanized the 20-ton creature Wednesday afternoon in Moriches Bay as crowds gathered, some crying over the dying whale.

The whale had become "minimally responsive" and had signs of "neurological abnormalities and extensive skin injuries with evidence of infection."

"Based upon these findings, the most humane option was to euthanize the whale since its chance of surviving in the wild was minimal," according to a joint veterinary team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and private researchers.

The whale had been spotted feeding in Moriches Bay on November 13, according to the Riverhead Foundation, which was involved in assessing the creature. The whale eventually got stuck in Hart's Cove, where the water is about one to two feet deep, according to NOAA. Attempts to free the whale off the sandbar and to create waves to help it swim away failed.

