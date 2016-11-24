Story highlights Ads for Apple, Amazon and others in 2016 ask if we can all just get along

A Macy's ad reuniting a Santa parade balloon with an old friend will thaw even the iciest hearts

(CNN) There is an unspoken list of requirements for blockbuster holiday ads: Adorable children, a tender piano score, a moment of crystallizing melancholy and maybe a cute dog.

It all builds to a heart-bursting crescendo of emotions that leaves you sobbing like a baby no matter how many times you've told yourself to stop crying at TV commercials.

The marquee ads for 2016 are no different. And at a time when the world seems so divided, some of the biggest brands have gone with the most traditional of holiday messages: Togetherness.

Go somewhere safe and dark where no one will judge you, watch and let the tears roll.

Apple

