E-cigarette explodes in man's pants, attorney says

New York (CNN) An e-cigarette exploded in the pocket of an employee at a New York City wine store Wednesday, badly burning the man, his attorney said.

Otis Gooding, 31, was standing behind the store counter and talking with co-workers when the e-cigarette exploded, burning his leg, thigh and hand, said attorney Sanford Rubenstein.

Security camera video obtained from the store shows Gooding jumping as sparks begin shooting from his pants pocket. Smoke billows from his pants as he attempts to remove the device.

Gooding suffered third-degree burns and was admitted to the Weill Cornell Medical Center burn unit, where he is expected to have surgery, Rubenstein said.

Witnesses 'shaken up'