Brazilian jungle hides arresting art

(CNN) It began with a hum.

On a September night in the Brazilian countryside, a chorus of low voices floated through the palm trees, followed by a dozen or so performers wading across a lake; one by one, they emerged from the water and entered a glass-walled gallery, and proceeded, completely naked, to pour vats of translucent red goo into glass vessels hanging from the ceiling.

This was the 10th anniversary celebration of Inhotim, a tamed 5,000-acre jungle where extraordinary art takes place.

It was a decade ago that Brazilian magnate Bernardo Paz decided to convert his land and iron-mining fortune into a sprawling public contemporary art park.

"I don't know anything about art," the white-haired, softspoken millionaire says with a laugh, sipping a box of coconut water -- although this 1,300-piece collection says otherwise.

