Trump likely to tap Cubs co-owner for deputy Commerce post

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is likely to pick Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts to be deputy secretary of the Commerce Department, according to two sources.

Ricketts hails from a family of powerful conservative donors, led by parents Joe and Marlene Ricketts. He has been a prolific donor, too, running a conservative super PAC that aided Trump in the waning days of the race.

CNN has reported that financier Wilbur Ross is a leading candidate to head the Commerce Department.

But the Ricketts family has had a rocky past with Trump. Todd Ricketts had been an early supporter of former Trump opponent Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, co-chairing his campaign last year.

After Walker dropped from the race, Marlene Ricketts poured millions into Our Principles PAC, an anti-Trump effort aimed at defeating the billionaire businessman during the GOP primaries.

