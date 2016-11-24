Customers pan 'Make America Great Again' hat ornament

Story highlights
- The ornament's reviews on Amazon have seemingly become of a sounding board for criticism of the President-elect
- The hat became iconic during the Donald Trump presidential campaign
(CNN)An ornament being sold on Amazon is receiving some unique criticism because of its political nature.
The product -- which is now listed as "currently unavailable" -- is a "Make America Great Again" hat ornament. The hat won notice during the Donald Trump presidential campaign -- with Trump himself wearing the headgear on many occasions over the course of his White House bid.
However, the ornament's reviews on Amazon have become somewhat of a sounding board and venting outlet for critics of the President-elect.
"Came with an entire crate of white hood ornaments. Great bargain! Downside: My tree is now on fire," a user under the name Shaenon K. Garrity posted.
Another Amazon user wrote, "It was really strange. Once I put it on the tree, the message on it changed."
However, not all comments were critical.
"Made my Christmas tree great again!" wrote one user who gave the product five stars.
As of Thursday afternoon, the product had 1.3 stars out of 5 from customer reviews.