Customers pan 'Make America Great Again' hat ornament

Story highlights The ornament's reviews on Amazon have seemingly become of a sounding board for criticism of the President-elect

The hat became iconic during the Donald Trump presidential campaign

(CNN) An ornament being sold on Amazon is receiving some unique criticism because of its political nature.

The product -- which is now listed as "currently unavailable" -- is a "Make America Great Again" hat ornament. The hat won notice during the Donald Trump presidential campaign -- with Trump himself wearing the headgear on many occasions over the course of his White House bid.

However, the ornament's reviews on Amazon have become somewhat of a sounding board and venting outlet for critics of the President-elect.

"Came with an entire crate of white hood ornaments. Great bargain! Downside: My tree is now on fire," a user under the name Shaenon K. Garrity posted.

Another Amazon user wrote, "It was really strange. Once I put it on the tree, the message on it changed."

