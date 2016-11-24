Trump aide mocks election challenge

Story highlights Clinton is beating Trump in the popular vote by 2 million

Trump had repeatedly warned that the election rigged during the campaign

Washington (CNN) A top aide to Donald Trump mocked Hillary Clinton supporters Thursday for not accepting the presidential election results.

"Look who 'can't accept the election results' Hillary Clinton Supporters Call for Vote Recount in Battleground States," Kellyanne Conway tweeted while linking to a New York Times story about the call for a recount.

Conway's turn-the-tables dig comes after Trump himself had warned during the campaign that he might not accept the outcome if Clinton won.

Clinton won 2 million more votes than Trump and some academic and voting experts have suggested that the election results in three key states should be challenged because of possible irregularities in voting patterns that they say could be the result of hacking.

The Clinton campaign has not called for a recount, nor has the Democratic National Committee. And no hard evidence of hacking has been brought forward.

