Conway tweets about Trump base anger over Romney

Washington (CNN) Kellyanne Conway publicly sounded alarm bells Thursday in a series of tweets highlighting the anger among President-elect Donald Trump's base of supporters with Mitt Romney, reportedly to be a leading contender for secretary of state.

Receiving deluge of social media & private comms re: Romney Some Trump loyalists warn against Romney as sec of state https://t.co/HDtpjeJTc3 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 24, 2016

Conway later tweeted, "Kissinger & Schultz as Secs of State flew around the world less, counseled POTUS close to home more. And were loyal. Good checklist."

Kissinger & Schultz as Secs of State flew around the world less, counseled POTUS close to home more. And were loyal. Good checklist. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 24, 2016

Sources familiar with transition discussions report that Romney -- who was Trump's fiercest critic inside the Republican Party during the campaign -- is interested in serving as the country's top diplomat. Sources report that Romney is waging a behind-the-scenes fight for the job with Rudy Giuliani, a Trump loyalist.

Conway told CNN that she was only tweeting the same message she has been telling Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence in private.

