Hillary Clinton thanks supporters for yard sign display

(CNN)Hillary Clinton on Thursday afternoon gave a Thanksgiving shout-out to supporters in the recent presidential campaign.
The Democratic nominee, who came up short against President-elect Donald Trump, tweeted, "I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving. -H," along with an image of a collection of homemade signs on a street corner.
The signs have thank you messages, a reminder of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clinton has had a fairly low profile since her loss to Trump, but there have been a few sightings of her that have been documented on social media.
Just this week, Clinton was spotted in a Westerly, Rhode Island, bookstore, and posed for a photo-op with a supporter. Shortly after her concession speech, Clinton was seen taking a walk in the woods near her Chappaqua, New York, home, where she posed for another photo.