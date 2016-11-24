Hillary Clinton thanks supporters for yard sign display

Story highlights Hillary Clinton posted a tweet Thursday afternoon with an image of thank you signs

(CNN) Hillary Clinton on Thursday afternoon gave a Thanksgiving shout-out to supporters in the recent presidential campaign.

The Democratic nominee, who came up short against President-elect Donald Trump, tweeted, "I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving. -H," along with an image of a collection of homemade signs on a street corner.

I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving. -H pic.twitter.com/b69mW3Oqbf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 24, 2016

The signs have thank you messages, a reminder of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clinton has had a fairly low profile since her loss to Trump, but there have been a few sightings of her that have been documented on social media.