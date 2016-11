Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is spending his first Thanksgiving as President-elect at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he is joined by his family for the holiday.

Trump wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving in a series of tweets Thursday, including a video message calling on Americans to unite during the holiday season. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.

Here's a look back at Trump's Thanksgiving tweets throughout the years:

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Have a great day and look forward to the future. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2015

Go out and buy CRIPPLED AMERICA: How to Make America Great Again. Doing really well. Great Thanksgiving or Christmas present! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2015

Happy Thanksgiving - I hope everyone can get together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It won't be easy, nothing is, but it can be done. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2014

Our views trump the rest for the #Thanksgiving #MacysParade. Stay @TrumpNewYork for exclusive parade access http://t.co/uH6a7k9xvp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2014

Looking for an excuse not to cook for Thanksgiving? Many NYC outlets will delivery a full meal, including @TrumpSoHo http://t.co/GdJAVmrMap — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2014

Happy Thanksgiving to all--even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013

HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE, ENJOY YOUR DAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2013

Look great for Thanksgiving. Trump Signature Collection, exclusively available @Macys, offers top men's styles http://t.co/mahENjAx8f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2013

Hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. But get ready, our country is in big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2012