This Thanksgiving, I'll be defending Trump to horrified liberals

- Rob Crilly: If the conversation becomes too gloomy, I will be on hand with a number of cheery interventions
- It has become my dinner party turn, fielding queries from baffled New Yorkers who don't escape their bubble often enough
Rob Crilly is a British journalist living in New York. He was the Telegraph's Afghanistan and Pakistan correspondent and was previously the East Africa correspondent for the Times. The opinions in this article are those of the author.
(CNN)America's newspapers have an extra Thanksgiving feature this year. Alongside the traditional advice on keeping your turkey moist and where to find Black Friday bargains, there comes a political guide to preventing Donald Trump from spoiling the holiday.
Such is the traumatized nature of America in November 2016 -- or at least in one half of it -- that liberals need help coping with relatives who voted Trump and are not afraid to say it.
You probably know the sort of thing from Christmas: racist uncle makes unpleasant comment about taxi drivers not speaking English, leaving the rest of table to ponder whether to challenge his views or pretend not to have heard in the interests of seasonal harmony.
So too Thanksgiving dinner, and the very real risk of having to discuss Trump.
The advice columns are offering top-drawer stuff.
If you are still "grieving," reads one example of this new genre, then it might be best to avoid crowds and stay at home.
For those who do make it to the holiday table, the recommended mode is to listen more and see the exchange of views as a chance to hone your own arguments rather than score debate points.
"Don't let imperfect word choices tank the conversation," as The New York Times rather politely puts it.
All good advice for the coastal elites who must make their way to family gatherings in Ohio, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, the Rust Belt states that propelled Trump to victory.
I will need no such help, staying comfortably cloistered in the northeast of the country with friends who have generously invited me to their home in Connecticut.
Which leaves a different dilemma. Do I sit by and let another social gathering dissolve into a tiresome group therapy session?
Or do I man up and take on my adopted role in polite, elitist society -- that of designated Trump supporter? Who wants a table full of agreement? Where is the fun in that?
So if the conversation becomes too gloomy and takes on an air of mourning or descends into muted disbelief, I will be on hand with a number of cheery interventions.
Already this week, Trump has backtracked on his enthusiasm for waterboarding, suggested climate change may not in fact be a Chinese hoax and named the daughter of immigrants as his pick for UN ambassador.
It is not the end of the world. Nor do economic conditions even come close to resembling Weimar Germany.
Given that liberal America has to acclimatize to living with President Trump, it feels like providing a form of public service.
I'll be telling it like it is.
If the conversation turns to immigration, it will be sufficient to remind the table that President Barack Obama might well be remembered as the deporter-in-chief, having expelled more than 2.4 million illegal immigrants during his first six years in office. That's more than all the 20th century presidents put together.
But what of the wall? Mr. Obama surely never suggested walling off Mexico?
No, but he did vote for just such a proposal (The Secure Fence Act of 2006) which ended up building more than 600 miles of fence.
I have plenty more smart-aleck comebacks like that from the time I spent covering the campaign, getting out of New York and speaking to Trump supporters.
It has become quite my dinner party turn, fielding queries from baffled New Yorkers who don't escape their bubble often enough.
It feels a bit like when I arrived in the US from my last posting in Pakistan. Disbelieving immigration staff would treat me like some sort of naturalist returning from an alien world.
"Don't they all hate us?" I would be asked.
"No, no," would be the reply. "Only the nutters. Most are very friendly. Great food."
So too, much of my time this year has been spent describing the Trump experience. What are the rallies really like? What are his supporters really like?
"Not as frightening as they might look on TV," I'd say. "Some of them run their own businesses."
Of course, there is a danger in all of this that things go awry. The designated Trump supporter must be nothing if not aware of where the line is.
I am not even, truth be told, a Trump fan; more someone who likes to throw pebbles into the waters of cozy consensus.
So if it all becomes too much, if I sense I may have overstepped the mark (as measured by glares from my partner), if I feel it's getting to the point where I'll never be invited back, denounced as a Nazi and sent home without even so much as a parcel of turkey scraps for sandwiches later, then I have one remaining trick up my sleeve.
"At least it's not Ted Cruz," I'll say. "He really believed in it all."