Syrian government invites Aleppo rebels to football match

(CNN) The Syrian government has sent text messages and dropped leaflets on Wednesday inviting rebels in eastern Aleppo to participate in a "friendly" football match, opposition activists and a member of parliament reported.

The message asked fighters to attend the game on Thursday at Hamdania Stadium, located in the western government-controlled part of the city, adding that rebels who planned to attend would be offered safe passage.

The initiative is "a gesture of goodwill on the path of national reconciliation, and any citizen is welcome to participate in the game," the message, in Arabic, read.

It comes amid a heavy bombardment campaign by the Syrian government on eastern Aleppo which has killed scores of civilians and put most hospitals and schools out of service. Over 250,000 people have been trapped in eastern Aleppo since pro-government forces encircled the area in July.

Read More