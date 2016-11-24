A message from the people of Aleppo to the world

(CNN) They stand tall and proud in front of a crumbling skyline, the exhaustion of their cause written on their faces.

Dressed in the uniforms of their trades, the men hold Syrian opposition flags and a woman clutches a baby.

They are a coalition of activists consisting of doctors and civil servants from Aleppo's rebel-held areas.

In a rare video message in English, they issue a desperate plea for humanitarian aid from the US-led coalition -- via airdrop.

It has been almost six years and we are wondering what the world was doing?"

An English-speaking Syrian doctor known as Dr. Hamza al-Khatib stands in the middle of the group.

