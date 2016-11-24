Iraq truck bomb kills 57 -- mostly Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, authorities say

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) At least 57 people -- mostly Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims -- were killed when a truck bomb exploded at a gas station in Iraq, authorities said.

The blast happened Thursday on a highway between Babel and Al-Qadisiyyah, said Falah al Radhi, the head of the Babel security council. He said at least 50 people were also wounded.

Iraq's Joint Operation Command issued a statement saying 57 people died.

The parked truck exploded near several buses carrying Shi'ite pilgrims, mostly Iranians, Radhi said. The Iranian pilgrims were in Iraq to mark the commemoration of Imam Hussein's death.

