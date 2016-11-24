Breaking News

Parents of separated twins focus on gratitude this Thanksgiving

By Wayne Drash, CNN

Updated 5:18 AM ET, Thu November 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

conjoined mcdonald twins nov update_00021811
conjoined mcdonald twins nov update_00021811

    JUST WATCHED

    Separated twins 'ahead of schedule'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(6 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Nicole and Christian McDonald are amazed by an outpouring of support
  • They urge people inspired by their sons to use that energy to do good for others

New York (CNN)The package was delivered to the 10th-floor hospital room and addressed to Jadon and Anias McDonald, the twins born conjoined at the head whose separation surgery has inspired millions around the world.

The return address was the Otisville Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Inside were hand-drawn pictures, homemade poems and an assortment of get-well notes and prayers for the boys.
    From prisoners.
    "It's the best gift I've ever gotten," says the twins' mom, Nicole McDonald.
    Nicole and her husband, Christian, wish the rest of the country could experience what they've seen and felt over the past month.
    Jadon McDonald smiles and waves at his father shortly after his head dressing was removed.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon McDonald smiles and waves at his father shortly after his head dressing was removed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    Anias McDonald, left, stares at his brother Jadon for the first time since the surgery that separated them. The boys, now 14 months old, were born conjoined at the head.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Anias McDonald, left, stares at his brother Jadon for the first time since the surgery that separated them. The boys, now 14 months old, were born conjoined at the head.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    Nicole McDonald lifts Jadon as he continues to recover at the Children&#39;s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole McDonald lifts Jadon as he continues to recover at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Jadon stretches his arms in his room within the hospital&#39;s pediatric intensive care unit. Anias rests in a nearby bed in the same room.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon stretches his arms in his room within the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit. Anias rests in a nearby bed in the same room.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    Nicole McDonald, right, and her mother, Chris Grosso, with Anias in mid-November. Anias had to have his skull cap removed due to infection, but doctors say they are still pleased with his recovery.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole McDonald, right, and her mother, Chris Grosso, with Anias in mid-November. Anias had to have his skull cap removed due to infection, but doctors say they are still pleased with his recovery.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    Nicole McDonald held her son Jadon for the first time in late October. She called it one of the greatest moments of her life.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole McDonald held her son Jadon for the first time in late October. She called it one of the greatest moments of her life.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    Nicole comforts Jadon a week after the surgery to separate him from Anias.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole comforts Jadon a week after the surgery to separate him from Anias.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    Anias returns to his room after his head dressing was changed.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Anias returns to his room after his head dressing was changed.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    Jadon recovers in the PICU unit room.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon recovers in the PICU unit room.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Nicole and her husband Christian McDonald spend time with Anias. At this point after the surgery, the boys were too fragile for Mom and Dad to pick them up.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole and her husband Christian McDonald spend time with Anias. At this point after the surgery, the boys were too fragile for Mom and Dad to pick them up.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    Jadon finally began to move his left side on Monday, October 17, after a long weekend moving only his right.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Jadon finally began to move his left side on Monday, October 17, after a long weekend moving only his right.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    Anias has had multiple seizures since the surgery and is being treated with medication to control them.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Anias has had multiple seizures since the surgery and is being treated with medication to control them.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    Christian gets a closer look at his son Anias, as medical staff continue to monitor the twins&#39; conditions.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Christian gets a closer look at his son Anias, as medical staff continue to monitor the twins' conditions.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    &quot;Welcome back my sweet Jadon. Happy rebirth day,&quot; the boys&#39; mother posted on Facebook after he was wheeled out of surgery.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    "Welcome back my sweet Jadon. Happy rebirth day," the boys' mother posted on Facebook after he was wheeled out of surgery.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    After 27 hours of surgery, Mom and Dad were reunited with both their sons in the pediatric intensive care unit. Nicole McDonald leans over Anias, with Jadon&#39;s bed in the background.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    After 27 hours of surgery, Mom and Dad were reunited with both their sons in the pediatric intensive care unit. Nicole McDonald leans over Anias, with Jadon's bed in the background.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Nicole and Christian McDonald wait in the hallway for surgeons to finish operating on Anias.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole and Christian McDonald wait in the hallway for surgeons to finish operating on Anias.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    Dr. James Goodrich led the operation to separate the twins. Goodrich&#39;s team worked more than 16 hours just to separate the boys, and each continued surgery individually afterward.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Dr. James Goodrich led the operation to separate the twins. Goodrich's team worked more than 16 hours just to separate the boys, and each continued surgery individually afterward.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    Goodrich informed the family of the successful separation at about 3 a.m. on Friday, October 14. &quot;Well, we did it,&quot; he told them.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Goodrich informed the family of the successful separation at about 3 a.m. on Friday, October 14. "Well, we did it," he told them.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Newly separated twins Anias, left, and Jadon in surgery at the hospital. When it was official, the room burst into spontaneous applause.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Newly separated twins Anias, left, and Jadon in surgery at the hospital. When it was official, the room burst into spontaneous applause.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    01 graphic warning single
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    The twins&#39; surgery was Goodrich&#39;s longest craniopagus surgery. It&#39;s meticulous, tricky and complex: A single cut too deep can lead to catastrophic bleeding.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    The twins' surgery was Goodrich's longest craniopagus surgery. It's meticulous, tricky and complex: A single cut too deep can lead to catastrophic bleeding.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    Members of the surgical team stand by during the McDonald twins&#39; surgery. More than 20 people were in the room: surgeons, doctors, nurses, staff.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Members of the surgical team stand by during the McDonald twins' surgery. More than 20 people were in the room: surgeons, doctors, nurses, staff.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Nicole and Christian McDonald talk with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the family waiting area as Goodrich&#39;s team works to separate Jadon and Anias. &quot;When we sent them off this morning, to me, I felt at peace with it and just ready to handle what comes after,&quot; Nicole said.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Nicole and Christian McDonald talk with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the family waiting area as Goodrich's team works to separate Jadon and Anias. "When we sent them off this morning, to me, I felt at peace with it and just ready to handle what comes after," Nicole said.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    Goodrich, seated center left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the then conjoined 13-month-old twins Jadon and Anias.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Goodrich, seated center left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the then conjoined 13-month-old twins Jadon and Anias.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Goodrich, left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the twins. &quot;Failure is not an option,&quot; Goodrich told the team as they got started on Thursday, October 13.
    Photos: Conjoined twins separated: Inside the hospital
    Goodrich, left, leads a surgical team as they prepare to separate the twins. "Failure is not an option," Goodrich told the team as they got started on Thursday, October 13.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    conjoined jadon 01conjoined twins see each other 0102 conjoined twins 111603 conjoined twins 111601 conjoined twins 111601 conjoined twins 102302 conjoined twins 102301 conjoined twins 101902 conjoined twins 101902 McDonald twins 101803 McDonald twins 101804 McDonald twins 101811 conjoined twins 101409 conjoined twins 101410 conjoined twins 101412 conjoined twins 101405 conjoined twins 101407 conjoined twins 101404 conjoined twins 101401 graphic warning single06 conjoined twins 101402 conjoined twins 101403 conjoiined twins 01 conjoined twins 101408 conjoined twins 1014
    Read More
    Generosity and gratitude. They're what Thanksgiving Day is all about, but they sometimes seem in short supply after an election that frayed nerves and divided families. And each news cycle brings another array of headlines that test people's resolve.
    Nicole and Christian have seen a much different America, one filled with kind, loving and selfless people. From hugs and stuffed animals to donations and messages of support, the parents have been left in awe. Donations to their GoFundMe page to cover the boys' medical expenses have skyrocketed from about $50,000 before the surgery to nearly $300,000.
    Nicole McDonald laughs with son Anias as he recovers from separation surgery.
    Nicole McDonald laughs with son Anias as he recovers from separation surgery.
    The parents don't quite understand the outpouring. They wonder: Why us? Why our boys?
    But a nice note from a single stranger can turn an excruciating day -- one filled with tears -- into a more optimistic one. The messages come almost daily via Facebook or in the mail. Most carry similar themes: I think about your boys and pray for them every day.
    "When you're just about running out of gas, it's the constant fuel that not only feels good because people care so much, it rejuvenates me in a way that I can't explain," Nicole says.
    Christian says he appreciates people's prayers more than anything. "I know God hears prayers," he says. "I think our prayers did influence God to help out."
    And that is their message this Thanksgiving: Use the positivity shown to their boys and roll that energy into doing something good for others. In their case, the parents have asked that donations be made to a friend whose child is in need of a kidney transplant.
    So much has been given to their family, they want to pay it forward.
    "Instead of seeing the ugly hearts of people, I get to see the best hearts of people all the time," Nicole says. "And it shows me continually that most people are good. We get this perception that most people aren't, but what I'm seeing is so amazing to me."
    Nicole and Christian McDonald with 3-year-old son Aza and the twins before surgery.
    Nicole and Christian McDonald with 3-year-old son Aza and the twins before surgery.
    In no way has their journey been easy. Nicole, 31, and Christian, 37, moved with the twins and their 3-year-old son, Aza, from their Illinois town of 5,000 to the Bronx to be near the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center.
    They quit their jobs and gave all their attention to their children. Seemingly every second of every day has been spent thinking about the twins, first before the surgery and then after.
    "When we do something, we're going to do it fully and with our whole heart and to the best of our ability," Nicole says. "And if that means sacrificing self for as long as we need to give our children the chance they need to thrive in life, then it's the best thing I've ever given up myself for."
    Adds Christian, "We've really served our boys a lot and basically put our lives on hold for our boys and put them first."
    There have been many firsts since the 27-hour surgery ended on October 14: the first time the twins slept in separate beds. The first time they saw each other face to face. The first time they were held.
    Holding each child separately was surreal and beautiful for Nicole. Jadon was the first one she held. "He just got quiet, and I just rocked him, and it was great. Great isn't even the right word. I don't know a word," she says.
    New life, apart: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery
    Conjoined twins separated, both out of surgery
    Anias was different. He was crying and fussy one night about 6 p.m. when she first held him, putting him on her shoulder. When that did little to calm him, she moved him into the crook of her arm.
    "He stopped crying instantly, and he looked up with me with those two huge brown eyes and just watched my face. I rocked him back and forth. I could feel his whole body just loosen."
    When they were conjoined, the twins were confined to a single bed. When one child needed to be consoled, Nicole found it hard to give him her full attention. Her eyes would shift back and forth, and she could never focus on one baby.
    She thought of that as Anias -- who has struggled more than Jadon since the surgery -- fell asleep in her arms. "I was singing to him, and I was able to just focus on his face, and his eyes would flutter, close and then pop open to make sure I was still there.
    "He was just as amazed with me as I was with him."
    Yet between the moments of firsts have been moments of anguish. The boys have battled infections, fevers and seizures.
    Infections near Anias' brain forced doctors to remove the skull cap they had fashioned out of the boys' conjoined skull. His scalp is now the only thing covering the top of his head. He will eventually undergo more surgery to have a new skull cap inserted, but that is years down the road. Until then, he will wear a protective helmet.
    Separated twins: After hardest surgery, the quickest recovery
    Separated twins: Hardest surgery, fastest recovery
    The parents try to focus on the positive. Both boys are progressing faster than any other craniopagus twins who've undergone surgery. Both are beginning to show signs of their old selves: Jadon, the rambunctious one, and Anias, the contemplative one.
    Mom spends almost all her time in their room. Dad tends to 3-year-old Aza, does the laundry, fetches groceries and makes sure the bills get paid.
    As if worrying about the twins wasn't enough, Aza recently got hand, foot and mouth disease. That forced his parents to be away from the twins for five days to make sure Jadon and Anias didn't get sick.
    Nicole, Christian and Aza went to Boston, to visit a city they had never been to before. Nicole is actually thankful Aza got sick: "It gave me time with him for a change."
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    On Thursday, at the family's temporary Bronx home, Nicole will prepare a donated turkey and other traditional Thanksgiving favorites. Her grandparents will join them for the feast.
    They won't dwell on their worries. They'll emphasize their gratitude.
    "When you're in huge rough patches of life, you can either focus on the tough, or you can find the things to be grateful for," Nicole says. "And in doing so, we're able to get through it in a positive way."
    Their wish this day is that America will do the same.