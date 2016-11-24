Clinical trials of Eli Lilly's promising Alzheimer's drug fails

Story highlights 2,100 patients participated in the multi-national study

Patients treated with the drug didn't experience significantly different results from those taking the placebo

(CNN) The failure of clinical trials for a promising drug to slow dementia caused by Alzheimer's is being seen as a disappointing setback, but not the end of hopes to fight the disease.

On Wednesday, US drugmaker Eli Lilly announced that Phase 3 clinical trials of its drug solanezumab didn't progress as planned.

"Patients treated with solanezumab did not experience a statistically significant slowing in cognitive decline compared to patients treated with placebo," it said in a statement.

Almost 47 million people live with dementia worldwide and that number is expected to double every 20 years to reach 131 million people in 2050, according to Alzheimer's Disease International.

The trial

