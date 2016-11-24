Story highlights FIFA's rules are discriminatory, allege lawyers representing player

Claim filed Wednesday in a Swiss court

The player or his home country not named

(CNN) A 17-year-old African footballer is taking FIFA to court, arguing football's world governing body is denying him the chance to further his career.

The legal move comes a month after FIFA hit Spain's football federation with a $216,000 fine for allowing two of its most famous clubs -- Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid -- to sign underage players.

FIFA's laws regarding minors are intended to protect youngsters -- it toughened up regulations last year for instance by changing the age required for an International Transfer Certificate from 12 to 10 -- most of whom won't ever play professionally due to the immense competition.

But "he and his family miss the probably unique chance of a professional and social advancement," a press release from the Swiss-based lawyers representing the player and his parents stated.

When contacted by CNN, the firm representing the lawyers working with the parents and the 17-year-old, who has played for "the national youth football teams of his country on several occasions," declined to name him, his nationality and if he was playing for a European club.

