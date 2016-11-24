Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) Barcelona and Glasgow might have their differences when you compare climate, food and culture, but when it comes to football these institutions have common passions on and off the field.

Walking into Celtic Park ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game between Celtic and Barca, you're immediately reminded of past glories, like that of Jock Stein's Lisbon Lions, who became the first British football team to tame European opponents and conquer the continent in 1967.

"It's immortal, immortal," Celtic fan Colin Boyle reminisces.

"That team summed up the spirit of Celtic, and what it's all about -- expansive football, making friends in Europe, a friendly team open to all, open to anyone regardless of religion, race, and creed. Everybody's welcome."

Paradise

That spirit was very much in evidence on Wednesday.

Regardless of results, the stadium -- affectionately nicknamed "Paradise" by the locals -- is rocking as past successes are celebrated alongside the club's strong affinity with its Irish roots and identity.

Before kickoff, the club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" -- a song similarly adopted by Liverpool fans who also have a connection with Irish immigrants -- is always performed with great gusto.

Given the west of Scotland's close historical links with Northern Ireland, at Celtic you'll also hear Irish folk songs like "Fields of Athenry" regularly belted out and led by the club's Ultras, the Green Brigade.

Not forgetting the array of Irish tricolor flags being waved inside the 60,000-seater stadium.

Celtic's games against rival Rangers in the Old Firm fixture at its best produced moments of majestic sporting theater and at its worst dragged in politics, religious bigotry and vocal support for paramilitary groups like the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

"The club started by helping the poor Irish community in Glasgow, and a lot of the supporters are third, fourth generation Irish," Celtic fan Tom McGovern explains.

"The same values that started the club are very much still a part of Celtic. Charity, helping each other, sticking together, and being a family."

The stadium features a statue of Brother Walfrid, the Irish Roman Catholic who founded Celtic in 1887.

Barcelona is closely associated with Catalonia, and at Celtic Park there were plenty of supporters unfurling and waving the pro-independence flags, known as the Estelada, much like its fans do at the Camp Nou.

"We have a good relationship because we have a similar situation when it comes to political questions," says traveling Barcelona fan Albert Costa, who was draped in the Estelada flag as he walked into the ground.

If Scotland's relationship with Britain is up in the air after June's Brexit referendum , Costa -- like many of the visiting supporters -- says he would like Catalonia to be its own state and country.

Fellow supporter Joan Salvans adds: "I think our relationship is good because in the past both Scotland and Catalonia have called for independence (referendums). I hope one day we can be independent."

CNN Sport's Zayn Nabbi talks to a Barcelona fan draped in the Catalonia pro-independence flag.

The mutual appreciation is evident as both sets of fans cheered each other on before the game ended, which is a very different atmosphere to those you'd experience at the Old Firm game or the El Clasico match when Barca play Real Madrid.

Aside from the politics, the players and managers certainly thrived in this atmosphere.

"I missed 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' but it's a good thing that I sat in the stands because it's one of the best atmospheres that can be sampled in Europe," Barcelona coach Luis Enrique told reporters after his side's 2-0 win.

Even though Barca striker Neymar was consistently booed throughout the game as the Brazilian was involved in a few off-the-ball incidents, Enrique didn't fire any salvos at the home support.

"I don't think you have to criticize the fans ... Celtic have an exemplary set of fans," he concluded.

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton reveled in the environment despite Celtic's 2-0 loss.

"I think every European night in Celtic Park is incredible," the Israeli said. "Obviously Barcelona is the sexiest team in the world and everyone wants to play them and wants to beat them. When you play them you want to show your quality on and off pitch."

And that, for at least the green half of the city, is just about paradise.