Enigma codebreaking site to become elite UK cyber defense school

By Tim Hume, CNN

Updated 11:03 AM ET, Thu November 24, 2016

Story highlights

  • Site where British cryptologists cracked the Enigma code to become cyber school
  • Experts say UK faces growing cyber threat and extra skills are needed in workforce

(CNN)Bletchley Park, where British codebreakers famously cracked Nazi Germany's Enigma cypher, is to become home to the country's future cyber defenders.

An elite school for talented teen hackers is planned for the site, to open in 2018.
    During World War II the mansion house in Buckinghamshire, England, was home to the British government's Code and Cypher School, whose critical but top secret work has become well known through books and movies like the Oscar-winning "The Imitation Game."
    It was here that codebreakers like Alan Turing successfully cracked Germany's Enigma encryption system, allowing them to intercept the enemy's communications and hastening the end of the war.
    Now the site is to become home to the UK's first National College of Cyber Security, to open once a £5 million ($6.2 million) restoration project is complete.
    The school, with capacity for up to 500 students ages 16 to 19, is part of a plan to strengthen the UK's defenses against what experts say are growing cyber threats.
    Alastair MacWillson, chair of Qufaro, the cybersecurity group behind the project, said he expects the site's distinguished history to be an inspiration to students.
    "It's a rich story. We're leveraging the legacy and heritage," he said. "The government says cyber security and the measures to defend the country are the new codes and cyphers. So where better to do this?"

    Gaps in education system

    MacWillson said the initiative will harness the expertise in Britain's young hacker community and put them on a pathway to safeguarding the country's cyber security.
    "There is some real talent out there, people with extraordinary capabilities in this area, and its usually youngsters that are good at gaming theory and hacking systems," he said.
    However, while there are centers of excellence for this specialization at the university level, gaps in the education system currently allow talent to slip through the cracks at the high school level, MacWillson said.
    "The government was concerned on two fronts -- that the country isn't capturing raw talent, but also that it's maybe letting raw talent err onto the dark side," he said.
    The school will be a so-called "genius college" for prodigiously talented students, with 40% of the curriculum devoted to cyber learning and the rest to STEM subjects such as math and engineering.
    The school would also take advantage of an existing incubator for tech companies based at Bletchley Park to provide internships for students.
    Bletchley Park was once Britain&#39;s best kept secret, with all activity undertaken there strictly hidden for three decades after the war ended.
    Growing cyber threat

    Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), as the former Government Code and Cypher School is now known, has applauded the plan, saying it "welcomes initiatives that promote and develop skills in cyber security."
    A GCHQ spokeswoman said the concept was "interesting, especially if it can provide a pathway for talented students from schools that are not able to provide the support they need."
    The head of MI5, Britain's security and counterintelligence agency, warned last month that the country faced a growing covert threat from Russia, involving "high-volume activity out of sight with the cyber-threat."
    The Kremlin rejected the claims.
    Earlier this month the British government unveiled its National Cyber Security Strategy, aimed at tackling cyber threats facing the country and making the UK one of the safest places in the world to do business online.