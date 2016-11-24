Story highlights
- 17 police officers under investigation for their mishandling of the case
- Rape victims only went to police after murders became known
London (CNN)UK police are reviewing the deaths of dozens men who used sex-enhancing drugs, amid concerns that cases previously dismissed as drug overdoses may be further victims of serial killer Stephen Port.
Victims lured via dating sites
Anthony Walgate, 23
Walgate, Stephen Port's first victim, was originally from Hull, northern England, but came to London to study fashion. He worked as a male escort to help fund his studies.
After overdosing him with GHB, Port dumped his body and called the police, saying he had found the dead man by chance.
Port was tracked down through his phone number, and after he was found to have lied to police, he was charged, and later jailed for eight months.
Gabriel Kovari, 22
Originally from Slovakia, police say Kovari came to London "to begin a new life."
He moved into Port's apartment after they met on a dating website, and the killer agreed to put him up on the sofa, rent free.
Kovari's body was found dumped 500 meters away in a graveyard by a dog walker. He was propped up against a wall, wearing sunglasses, next to a bag of his belongings.
Daniel Whitworth, 21
Whitworth, a trainee chef, met Port through the Fitlads dating website.
His body was found by the same dog walker in the same spot as Kovari.
His phone was missing and Port had placed a fake suicide note in his hand, in which he appeared to confess to the death of the young Slovakian the month before.
Jack Taylor, 25
Forklift truck driver Taylor lived with his parents in east London, not far from Port's home.
After drinking with friends in a local gay club, he went home and saw his father, before hooking up with Port on gay dating app Grindr and taking a taxi to his flat.
His body was found near the graveyard, in similar circumstances to Whitworth and Kovari.