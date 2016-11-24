Story highlights Prosecutor says the suspect is on the run, considered very dangerous

Police found a woman stabbed to death in the home's laundry room

(CNN) Police are hunting a "very dangerous" man who forced his way into a retirement home for monks overnight and stabbed a woman to death, a French prosecutor said Friday.

Montpellier prosecutor Christophe Barret told reporters police had been called to the Maison des Chênes Verts in Montferrier-sur-Lez, near the city of Montpellier in the greater French province of Lyon, at 10:45 p.m. local time.

The alarm was raised by a nurse at the home who told police she had been tied up by a male attacker. She had managed to free herself to make the call, Barret said.

Officers then discovered the body of a woman in the laundry room.

She had been stabbed several times with a knife, resulting in her death, the prosecutor said. An autopsy will take place later Friday.

