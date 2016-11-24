(CNN) At least one person is dead after an armed intruder forced his way into a retirement home for monks early Friday morning in southern France, a local government spokeswoman said.

A search is underway for the masked suspect, according to CNN affiliate BFM-TV, which cited a local official. Separately, a local official told CNN she could not confirm if the suspect had been caught.

A source close to the operation said police do not believe it was a terror incident.

The intruder broke into Maison des Chênes Verts in Montferrier-sur-Lez, near the city of Montpellier in the greater French province of Lyon.

Most residents were asleep when the intruder tied up a female staffer, the source said. The woman was able to call police.

