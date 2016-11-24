Lawmakers vote to freeze Turkey EU accession talks

Story highlights Turkey's actions since the coup "violate basic rights and freedoms," the MEPs say

The resolution approved by European lawmakers is non-binding

(CNN) European lawmakers voted Thursday for a temporary halt to talks on Turkey joining the European Union, citing concerns over a crackdown by the Turkish government since an attempted coup in July.

In a statement released by the European Parliament, MEPs condemned the "disproportionate repressive measures" taken by Turkey under the state of emergency imposed following the failed coup.

These, they said, "violate basic rights and freedoms protected by the Turkish Constitution" itself.

The resolution, which is non-binding, was approved overwhelmingly -- 479 votes to 37, with 107 abstentions.

Freeze EU accession talks with Turkey until it halts repression, say MEPs



Read → https://t.co/aGQAvmsyU5 pic.twitter.com/rffuZvWBrC — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) November 24, 2016

"Turkey is an important partner of the EU," the statement said. "But in partnerships, the will to cooperate has to be two-sided. Turkey is not showing this political will as the government's actions are further diverting Turkey from its European path."