(CNN) Mick Jagger's most controversial and criticized performance may not have taken place on stage.

Instead, consider "Performance," the 1970 British gangster film where he made his acting debut as a gender-bending, sexually fluid former rock star with a taste for threesomes and psychedelic drugs.

Because of its gay undertones, explicit violence, depictions of drug use and graphic sex scenes, "Performance" was buried by Warner Bros. for two years before it was ever seen by the public.

"The studio had read the script, so they should have known what they were getting into," recalls producer Sandy Lieberson. "But they really hated the film. They kept saying it was dirty."