Sofia Borges is an architect, designer, curator and writer. This is an edited excerpt from her book "The Tale of Tomorrow: Utopian Architecture in the Modernist Realm," published by Gestalten.

(CNN) There was a time when it seemed like blueprints, dreams, and raw concrete could change the world.

We were optimistic then. We thought we could build utopia. We thought we could cast our vision of a better world in raw concrete and sweeping glass and cantilever it over the edge of our flawed present, over the chasm of our human failings, and into the open, untouched air of an ideal future -- and then live there, all of us.

For thirty years or so, in the heart of the twentieth century, it felt like architecture might save the world.

Half a century later, we turn back to look at those massed hopes and dreams, some still standing, some already crumbling, and ask: What happened to the future? When did we decide that the present was the best we were going to get?

