Others began evacuating on Wednesday.

Residents board boats to leave before Hurricane Otto arrives in Bluefields, Nicaragua, on November 23, 2016.

"The worry is that it will be very dangerous for everybody. Of course it scares us, because we are human beings, and you can't play with nature," Bluefields resident Juliana Rojas told CNN en Español as the storm neared.

Bernardo Reina said he'd been stocking up on supplies and would be hunkering down when the storm hit.

"I am ready, with bags, with everything I need, with bottled water," he said.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Rainfall in the region could exceed 15 inches in some areas, producing life-threatening flash flooding and landslides.

While the Caribbean is one of the few areas with warm enough water to support a hurricane this late in the season, a storm making landfall this far south is extremely rare.

Peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic

This portion of Central America is unaccustomed to hurricane landfalls. It also has steep terrain, which makes the area prone to flooding and landslides from a slow-moving storm like Otto.

Otto formed in the southern Caribbean early this week. The storm has steadily strengthened and on Tuesday afternoon became the seventh hurricane of the season in the Atlantic basin.

2016 Named storms of the Atlantic season

If it makes landfall in Nicaragua, it will be the first hurricane to do so since Ida in 2009.

If Otto makes landfall in Costa Rica, it will be that country's first hurricane landfall in recorded history (since 1851).

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30, and while the month of November can have named storms, the season is generally winding down. Impactful storms are infrequent occurrences, especially this late in November.