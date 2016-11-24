Earthquake hits off coast of Central America

(CNN) A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Central America on Thursday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 10.3 kilometers (6.4 miles) about 149 kilometers (93 miles) south-southwest of Puerto El Triunfo, El Salvador, USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said El Salvador and Nicaragua could see waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter (1-3 feet) above the tide level.

El Salvador's civil protection service issued an alert for people living on the country's Pacific coast to evacuate 1 kilometer (.62 miles) inland.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.