Earthquake hits off coast of Central America

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 4:39 PM ET, Thu November 24, 2016

earthquake early warning system orig mg_00002310.jpg

(CNN)A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Central America on Thursday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 10.3 kilometers (6.4 miles) about 149 kilometers (93 miles) south-southwest of Puerto El Triunfo, El Salvador, USGS said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said El Salvador and Nicaragua could see waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter (1-3 feet) above the tide level.
    El Salvador's civil protection service issued an alert for people living on the country's Pacific coast to evacuate 1 kilometer (.62 miles) inland.
    There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

    CNN's Natalie Gallon contributed to this report.