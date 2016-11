(CNN) A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Central America on Thursday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit at a depth of 10.3 kilometers (6.4 miles) about 149 km (93 miles) south-southwest of Puerto El Triunfo, El Salvador, USGS said.

CNN Map

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Developing story - more to come