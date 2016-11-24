Breaking News

Sending selfies just got easier: In Africa's 2G mobile economy, 4G is expanding fast

By Béchir Abba-Goni and Marc Bidan

Updated 8:51 AM ET, Thu November 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The rise in Africa&#39;s mobile market is staggering. Its population of mobile users now amount to 12% of all individual subscribers in the world and make up 6% of global revenue. This is a 70% increase when compared to figures published just five years ago. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Dressed up people take selfies at the running of the 38th J&amp;amp;B Met horse race on January 31, 2015, at the Kenilworth Race Course, in Cape Town. South Africa is amongst the top five countries for mobile usage in Africa.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyThe rise in Africa's mobile market is staggering. Its population of mobile users now amount to 12% of all individual subscribers in the world and make up 6% of global revenue. This is a 70% increase when compared to figures published just five years ago.

Pictured: Dressed up people take selfies at the running of the 38th J&B Met horse race on January 31, 2015, at the Kenilworth Race Course, in Cape Town. South Africa is amongst the top five countries for mobile usage in Africa.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
The spectacular growth in mobile demand should result in 730 million individual subscribers by 2020. It&#39;s market is second only to that of the Asia-Pacific region.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Hostesses take a selfie during the African Footballer of the Year Award in Abuja, Nigeria on January 7, 2016.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyThe spectacular growth in mobile demand should result in 730 million individual subscribers by 2020. It's market is second only to that of the Asia-Pacific region.

Pictured: Hostesses take a selfie during the African Footballer of the Year Award in Abuja, Nigeria on January 7, 2016.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Smartphone sales now account for 23% of the mobile phone market. These sales are set to increase as infrastructure is modernized and network coverage improves. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Visitors take selfies during the opening of the Lagos Photo festival in Lagos on October 22, 2016.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economySmartphone sales now account for 23% of the mobile phone market. These sales are set to increase as infrastructure is modernized and network coverage improves.

Pictured: Visitors take selfies during the opening of the Lagos Photo festival in Lagos on October 22, 2016.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Pictured: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (L) pose as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (2nd R) takes a selfie picture with them, during a visit to the presidential palace in Abuja, Nigeria, on September 2, 2016.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyPictured: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (L) pose as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (2nd R) takes a selfie picture with them, during a visit to the presidential palace in Abuja, Nigeria, on September 2, 2016.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Half of the 4G networks currently in use are less than two years old and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.balancingact-africa.com/news/telecoms_fr/35840/afrique-la-4g-lte-a-t-lance-dans-24-pays-et-netflix-prend-le-continent-dassaut&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;4G has just been made available in 24 countries&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A Tunisian man takes a selfie with a woman wrapped in cloth with a print of their national flag during a rally on January 14, 2016 in the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis, to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2011 revolution.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyHalf of the 4G networks currently in use are less than two years old and 4G has just been made available in 24 countries.

Pictured: A Tunisian man takes a selfie with a woman wrapped in cloth with a print of their national flag during a rally on January 14, 2016 in the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis, to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2011 revolution.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
While the market remains largely dominated by 2G packages, high-speed mobile connections (4G/LTE) are gaining ground. In 2015, 46/LTE represented 25% of the market; this will rise to an estimated 60% by 2020.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A technician scans the eye of a woman with a smartphone application, in Kianjokoma village, near Kenya&#39;s lakeside town of Naivasha. The &#39;Eyephone app&#39;, a smartphone application which can detect eye diseases and disorders, could potentially provide low-income and poor Kenyans with an opportunity to get a quick and effective diagnosis of their eye problems, even in remote rural areas.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyWhile the market remains largely dominated by 2G packages, high-speed mobile connections (4G/LTE) are gaining ground. In 2015, 46/LTE represented 25% of the market; this will rise to an estimated 60% by 2020.

Pictured: A technician scans the eye of a woman with a smartphone application, in Kianjokoma village, near Kenya's lakeside town of Naivasha. The 'Eyephone app', a smartphone application which can detect eye diseases and disorders, could potentially provide low-income and poor Kenyans with an opportunity to get a quick and effective diagnosis of their eye problems, even in remote rural areas.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
At a time when Africa is hosting the COP22, the mobile phone sector has had a catastrophic environmental impact in the region.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Nigerian fashion models Mary Jane Unueroh and Fome Emede (L) take a photo of themselves with a cell phone behind the curtain during their fashion show to promote ethnic fashion in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyAt a time when Africa is hosting the COP22, the mobile phone sector has had a catastrophic environmental impact in the region.

Pictured: Nigerian fashion models Mary Jane Unueroh and Fome Emede (L) take a photo of themselves with a cell phone behind the curtain during their fashion show to promote ethnic fashion in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
It is easy to repair a smartphone, by virtue of some creative handiwork in markets and souks. But this does not translate to the phones being easily recyclable, however.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A woman uses a mobile phone to record the July 4 celebrations in Tahrir square, the day after former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, the country&#39;s first democratically elected president, was ousted from power on July 4, 2013 in Cairo, Egypt.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyIt is easy to repair a smartphone, by virtue of some creative handiwork in markets and souks. But this does not translate to the phones being easily recyclable, however.

Pictured: A woman uses a mobile phone to record the July 4 celebrations in Tahrir square, the day after former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, the country's first democratically elected president, was ousted from power on July 4, 2013 in Cairo, Egypt.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Phones are mainly disposed of in landfills and unauthorized markets. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Profit Corner by Mario Macilau. A boy plays behind a discarded TV frame. Electronic waste is burned at the Maputo Municipal open pit dumpsite in Mozambique.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyPhones are mainly disposed of in landfills and unauthorized markets.

Pictured: Profit Corner by Mario Macilau. A boy plays behind a discarded TV frame. Electronic waste is burned at the Maputo Municipal open pit dumpsite in Mozambique.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&quot;The digital recycling sector, relating to the life-cycle of all high-tech products, must be completely re-examined, cleaned up, made viable and profitable in the long run throughout the continent,&quot; say academics. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A mobile phone shop worker watches a televised broadcast of the Nelson Mandela memorial service on December 10, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economy"The digital recycling sector, relating to the life-cycle of all high-tech products, must be completely re-examined, cleaned up, made viable and profitable in the long run throughout the continent," say academics.

Pictured: A mobile phone shop worker watches a televised broadcast of the Nelson Mandela memorial service on December 10, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
In 2012, economic activity related to mobile phones and their life-cycle accounted for about 3.3 million jobs.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Employees work on mobile phones on the assembly line at the VMK (for &quot;Vumbuka&quot;, &quot;Wake up&quot; in Kituba) factory in Brazzaville on July 20, 2015. The factory, run by Verone Mankou, produces the first mobile phones made in French speaking Africa.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyIn 2012, economic activity related to mobile phones and their life-cycle accounted for about 3.3 million jobs.

Pictured: Employees work on mobile phones on the assembly line at the VMK (for "Vumbuka", "Wake up" in Kituba) factory in Brazzaville on July 20, 2015. The factory, run by Verone Mankou, produces the first mobile phones made in French speaking Africa.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
The top five countries for mobile subscribers are Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. They account for about 44% of total subscribers, while the bottom 30 countries only make up 10%.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Young Ivorians attending an Internet Festival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Photos: The growth of Africa's mobile market
Silicon Valley, Africa's cell phone economyThe top five countries for mobile subscribers are Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. They account for about 44% of total subscribers, while the bottom 30 countries only make up 10%.

Pictured: Young Ivorians attending an Internet Festival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
22 selfies 0204Africa mobile selfiesmobile market Africa selfiebuhari zuckerbergAfrica mobile selfiesMobile Africa eye examafrica mobile phone use22 egypt 0704Mario Macilau Lagosafrica mobile phone use 2Congo Phone Factoryafrica computer pic

Story highlights

  • While 2G packages dominate the African market, high-speed mobile connections (4G/LTE) are gaining ground
  • The growth of mobile banking in Africa, like that of all developing regions, is extraordinary

Béchir Abba-Goni is a Postdoctoral researcher in Management Science at Université Aube Nouvelle and Marc Bidan is a Professor of Information Systems Management at Université de Nantes. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. This article was originally published in French, and has been produced and translated into English solely by The Conversation.

(CNN)Africa's mobile market, second only to that of the Asia-Pacific region, has huge potential for growth.

Figures published by the global GSM Association in Tanzania are breathtaking. Every five years, the group collects data from its 800 network carriers. Putting these figures together with research carried out in the Sahel region provides an illuminating picture of mobile use across the continent.
    According to the GSMA report, by the end of 2015, nearly half of the 1.17 billion-strong African population (557 million people) had some kind of mobile phone plan. They now amount to 12% of all individual subscribers in the world, and make up 6% of global revenue -- a 70% increase when compared to figures published by the same source just five years earlier.
    Two main user characteristics emerge from studies carried out in the field. First, users favor pre-paid packages. Second, each subscriber owns 1.92 SIM cards on average.
    Setting aside the problems this poses for identification and traceability, and the resulting complications for operators, this means that the market for SIM cards is huge -- almost a billion units (965 million) at the end of 2015, and an estimated 1.3 billion by the end of 2020.
    Read More
    This spectacular growth in demand should result in 730 million individual subscribers by 2020. Unsurprisingly, the figures vary widely from country to country. For instance, data from 2014 shows that the top five countries (Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo) account for about 44% of the total, while the bottom 30 countries only make up 10%.
    Similarly, the actual rate of overall market penetration for SIM cards amongst people aged 15 and over is 67% (taking into account those who own several cards); some countries (Mali, Gambia, Gabon and Botswana) boast a rate of more than 100%.
    A mobile shop in Kabale, Uganda
    A mobile shop in Kabale, Uganda
    Landlines met with little success (because customer experience left much to be desired) over the second half of the 20th century, and this seems to have boosted demand for mobile phones. This means mobile use today is inversely related to that of landlines in the past.

    In a 2G continent, 4G is expanding fast

    The African market remains largely dominated by 2G packages, but high-speed mobile connections (4G/LTE) are gaining ground. In 2015, 46/LTE represented 25% of the market; this will rise to an estimated 60% by 2020.
    Half of the 4G networks currently in use are less than two years old and 4G has just been made available in 24 countries.
    Smartphone sales now account for 23% of the mobile phone market. These sales are set to increase as infrastructure is modernized and network coverage improves, as are those of low-cost and counterfeit phones from Asia that are flooding the market across the entire continent due to ever lower prices. Currently, these low-cost phone make up 50% of the market.
    Potential growth in revenue per subscriber remains high, especially when compared with figures from Europe or North America, but it is dependent upon a wider range of options, better network coverage and improved service quality. Estimated revenue for an average African subscriber is €8 per month [$8.44] (ranging from €2 in Ethiopia to €28 in Gabon[$29.56]), against €27 per month in Europe and €53 [$55.94] per month in North America.
    The Nairobi Entrepreneurship Summit, July 2015
    The Nairobi Entrepreneurship Summit, July 2015
    A 2013 report had already shown the high potential for mobiles, their ecosystem and their contribution, both direct and indirect, to growth in Sub-Saharan Africa.
    In 2012, for example, economic activity related to mobile phones and their life-cycle accounted for about 3.3 million jobs and 6.3% of the region's GDP, while market penetration was less than 40%. This demonstrates a massive potential for growth, with the arrival of 4G-LTE networks (although prices are still prohibitive for most users).
    This robust activity comes with its own characteristics, chiefly arising from Africa's substantial informal economy (which, as a side note, is shamelessly exploited by developed countries). Just look at how easy it is to repair a smartphone, by virtue of some creative handiwork in markets and souks like the one at Derb Ghallef in Morocco.
    This does not translate to the phones being easily recycable, however. Phones are mainly disposed of in landfills and unauthorized markets like that of Agbogbloshie in Ghana. At a time when Africa is hosting the COP22, we must bring attention to the sector's catastrophic social and environmental impact.

    Gaps in the market

    African consumers, like those across the world, are demanding and informed. They want clear, reliable, smooth running mobile solutions, especially as a way to compensate for the continent's real -- or perceived -- shortfalls. They have appropriated the technology in innovative ways (beeping, flashing, credit transfer).
    Aside from network reliability, consumer demand centers around messaging, sound quality, data and ease of communication, but also e-payment, e-insurance and e-learning. Users can thus circumvent the banking and administrative red tape that is partly responsible for the seldom used formal banking system.
    Why mobile money is big business in Africa
    spc africa view mobile money_00002628

      JUST WATCHED

      Why mobile money is big business in Africa

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Why mobile money is big business in Africa 00:55
    From the electronic purse to secure commercial transactions to group savings systems, the growth of mobile banking in Africa, like that of all developing regions, is extraordinary. Consider, for instance, the amazing success of the shopping and bill settling solutions offered by M-PESA in Kenya, or the market penetration of mobile insurance solutions, mobile learning and distance education.
    But consumer appetite for mobile phones is sometimes plainly stifled. Several factors explain this phenomenon, despite the general consensus that the technology contributes to development. Simply consider the lack of coverage, where vast rural areas are still under-serviced, or the inadequate pricing offers, given the continent's weak buying power. The unreliability of operators due to technical, financial or structural problems explains why there is an average of two SIM cards per person on the continent, and the popularity of mobiles with dual SIM capacity.
    The Nairobi Entrepreneurship Summit, July 2015
    The Nairobi Entrepreneurship Summit, July 2015
    We could also mention Africa's low literacy rate, or consumer reticence due to the apparent complexity of learning about, and using, information technology (despite the youth and creativity of most of the potential users).
    The range of applications available is still largely inconsistent with the actual needs -- be they to do with agriculture, education, health, food or services -- of a large and disadvantaged proportion of the population. Few are available in the customers' regional and national languages.

    Supply is rapidly adapting

    Unsurprisingly, given that it represents operators, manufacturers and other producers, GSMA stresses the importance of a new regulatory framework for the digital ecosystem, underscoring the detrimental effect that taxes are having on the development of mobile services in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania and Tunisia, notably.
    Innovations driving Africa&#39;s economy
    africa view innovations spc_00004121

      JUST WATCHED

      Innovations driving Africa's economy

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Innovations driving Africa's economy 00:55
    In its July 2016 report, the group also stated that operators' profit margins will only decline as markets become increasingly aggressive and network investment capacities are falling. The fact that EBITDA margins, which hovered around 40% in 2010, will likely decrease to around 30% by 2020, illustrates the need to address questions about the sector's profitability, although the outlook for total revenue remains optimistic ($153 billion in 2015, rising to $210 billion by 2020.)
    GSMA also highlights upcoming opportunities and challenges. First of all, opportunities for telecommunication operators to provide security, distribution and value-creation (monetizing data content) for data collected across the entire continent. There are also significant opportunities provided by the increasing, but still modest, rise of platform solutions for B2B transactions.

    Digital transformation is inevitable

    In addition to clients and regulatory authorities, the GSMA sees the cost of licensing and taxes on imports such as mobile phone accessories (cables, headphones, cameras, flash disks and so on) as a challenge that will be counterproductive to growth in the sector.
    It also highlights the lack of clarity surrounding taxation and national legislation, which deters many transnational investors, and the immaturity of regulators, which hinders the harmonization and allocation of terrestrial frequencies.
    More Africans have access to cell phone service than piped water
    More Africans have phone service than piped water
    It seems clear that the digital recycling sector, relating to the life-cycle of all high-tech products, must be completely re-examined, cleaned up, made viable and profitable in the long run throughout the continent. Digital technology in Africa can and should be sustainable.
    The African continent has the most remarkable potential for growth, creativity and transformation, such as the silicon mountain of Africa in Cameroon.
    The issues and challenges are as vast as Africa itself. Let us hope that the key players in this inevitable, irreversible and accelerating transformation won't lose sight of the human aspect.

    Translated from the French by Alice Heathwood, Fast for Word.

    Copyright 2016 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.