Hurricane Otto kills three people in Panama

Storm is expected to make landfall Thursday near the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border

Atlanta (CNN) At least three people in Panama have died and four are missing as Hurricane Otto churns toward eastern Central America, Panamanian President Juan Carlos said.

By early Wednesday, the center of the Category 1 storm was 140 miles north of Panama City. Otto was moving west-northwest at 5 mph, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Otto could become a Category 2 storm before making landfall near the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border around noon ET Thursday. Rainfall in the region could exceed 10-15 inches, producing life-threatening flash flooding and landslides. Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of both countries.

Peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic

While the Caribbean is one of the few areas with warm enough water to support a hurricane this late in the season, a storm making landfall this far south is extremely rare

This portion of Central America is unaccustomed to hurricane landfalls. It also has steep terrain, which makes the area prone to flooding and landslides from a slow-moving storm like Otto.

