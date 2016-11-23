London (CNN) The dodo may be long gone, but it is certainly not forgotten: An "extremely rare" almost complete example of the extinct bird's skeleton has sold for £346,300 ($431,341) at a UK auction.

A dedicated collector spent more than 40 years buying up individual bones at sales, and piecing the composite skeleton together -- only part of the skill and one set of claws are missing.

The Summers Place skeleton is believed to be the first sold since 1914.

Fuller said the story of the dodo had fascinated generations of natural history fans.

"The dodo barely looks like a bird," he explained. "It has been incredibly popular since 1865 when Lewis Carroll introduced the bird as a character in Alice in Wonderland, but it had been an icon even before.

"In a way it represents extinction and how fast man can influence the environment. After humans introduced monkeys and dogs in the environment and started to massively hunt the dodo, it disappeared."

The Evolution-themed auction featured game trophies and natural history artifacts.

The dodo , native to the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, was first spotted by European sailors in the 16th century, but became extinct by 1681; its inability to fly made it easy prey for human hunters and predators such as dogs.

Most of the remaining dodo skeletons are held in natural history museums across the globe, from London, Paris and Leiden to Durban and Washington.

Fuller said the mixing and matching of different dodo bones was not usual.

"There are only twelve close to complete dodo skeletons in the world," Fuller told CNN. "There is only one dodo skeleton that comes from a full bird. The others are all composites of different dodos."

"The story goes that people were walking through the swamp when someone reached out into the muddy waters and started pulling out bird bones," he said.

The government of Mauritius has since banned all exports of Dodo bones, which meant there was a lot of interest in the Summers Place sale.