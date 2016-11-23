Chattanooga school bus crash: Lives just beginning ...

Story highlights Family members describe the victims as angels

All of them were elementary school students

(CNN) A Spiderman-lover who danced along with his favorite YouTube videos. A girl who dreamed of becoming a doctor. A star on the softball field. A 9-year-old who never stopped smiling.

Hours after they celebrated Thanksgiving at an elementary school lunch, five children died Monday when their school bus swerved off the road, flipped over and slammed into a tree.

The deadly crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee, left a devastated community mourning the victims and searching for answers. The bus driver is behind bars, charged with vehicular homicide. But authorities are still working to pinpoint exactly what caused the crash.

Here's what we've learned so far about four of the victims (CNN has not yet confirmed the identity of the fifth victim):

Zoie Nash: Softball star

