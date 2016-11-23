Dakota Access Pipeline: Protester nearly loses arm after explosion

(CNN) Protesters have tried to stop the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline since late last summer. They've voiced environmental concerns. They've performed sacred rituals. They've stood in solidarity with a Native American group seeking to be heard.

One protester, a 21-year-old New York resident named Sophia Wilansky, nearly lost her arm after an explosion. How did it happen? Both sides have blamed each since the weekend clashes.

Billion-dollar brouhaha

The proposed Dakota Access Pipeline, which is set to cost $3.7 billion, would start in North Dakota, stretch across parts of South Dakota and Iowa and end in southern Illinois. If completed, the pipeline would allow crude oil to be transported to oil refineries along the Eastern Seaboard.

Wilansky was among the protesters Sunday who rallied in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Members of the tribe, whose reservation is near the project's path, believe the pipeline would affect its supply of drinking water and place downstream communities at risk of contamination from potential oil spills. The US Army Corps of Engineers granted the project final permits in July -- to the dismay of environmentalists and tribe members.

Michael Knudsen, medical logistics coordinator for the Standing Rock Medic and Healer Council, told CNN that demonstrators on Sunday had attempted to pull a truck off of the Backwater Bridge to clear a roadblock that "prevented people from being evacuated in an emergency."

Knudsen said he saw police unleash water cannons on protesters even though temperatures were below freezing. They also shot rubber bullets and tear gas toward the crowd.

"It was horrific," one protester told CNN. "It was a horrific scene."

Frightening explosion, fears of amputation

As the protest stretched into Monday morning, police started to fire concussion grenades at protesters, Knudsen said.

Wilansky had been handing out bottles of water to protesters when a grenade landed near her forearm. Suddenly, it detonated, according to witnesses.

"She was air lifted to County Medical Center in Minneapolis were she's currently undergoing extensive, hours-long surgery from injuries sustained from the blast," said a GoFundMe page raising money for her medical costs.

Initially, protesters feared the worst: Doctors would have to amputate her arm due to the explosion.

But Wayne Wilansky, Sophia's father, told CNN affiliate KFYR that amputation wouldn't be necessary even though the explosion "blew the bone out of her arm."

Wilansky noted his daughter, who might need as many as 20 surgeries to repair her forearm, still remained focused on the pipeline fight.

"Even though she's lying there with her arm pretty much blown off, she's focused on the fact that it's not about her, it's about what we're doing to our country, what we're doing to our native peoples, what we're doing to our environment," Wayne Wilansky said.

Police: We didn't fire grenades at protesters

On Tuesday, North Dakota State Patrol spokesman Lt. Tom Iverson told CNN affiliate KFYR that state troopers had not deployed a grenade or any other explosive against protesters on Sunday.

"There is no merit to that," Iverson said."But I assure the citizens of North Dakota ... that law enforcement is investigating this. All the facts will be out there."

The North Dakota Joint Information Center also released photos of improvised weapons that law enforcement said protesters used against them during the confrontation at Backwater Bridge.

Authorities said they recovered a punctured propane cylinder, rocks and glass jars, which they said are commonly used to make Molotov cocktails.

According to KFYR, police say protesters were seen running to the area where the explosion had happened. The group pulled a female from under a burned vehicle on the bridge, then fled, authorities said.

'There are many witnesses'

However, Wayne Wilansky questioned Iverson's contention that police refrained from using grenades.

"There are many witnesses," Wilansky said. "They have scrap metal, and the sheriff's office says they did it to themselves -- that they blew up their own bombs or something. That's ridiculous."

Tribe members make their way back to the camp on Saturday, October 29. The Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Construction of the pipeline will "destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts," the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said. Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau, of Belcourt, both enrolled members in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, don slogans opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline on October 29, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who participated in a peaceful protest outside the North Dakota state capitol, say they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux. The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Friday, October 28, near the spot where protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline were evicted from private property a day earlier. Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, North Dakota, on Thursday, October 27. An unidentified Dakota Access Pipeline protester is arrested inside the Front Line Camp as law enforcement surrounds the camp to remove the protesters from the property on October 27. On October 27, tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off private land in Morton County, North Dakota, where they had camped to block construction. A Dakota Access Pipeline protester shows where he was hit by a shotgun bean bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on October 27 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. JR American Horse leads a march to the Dakota Access Pipeline site in southern Morton County, North Dakota. Several hundred protesters marched about a mile up Highway 1806 on Friday, September 9, to the area of the pipeline site. Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8, to protest in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe argues that the pipeline, which would cross four states to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois, threatens water supplies and has already disrupted sacred sites. People hang a sign near a sacred burial ground on September 4 that they say was disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Proponents say the project could be an economic boon for the region. Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march to a burial ground on September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline's developer, Energy Transfer Partners, has predicted the project would help the United States become less dependent on importing oil from unstable regions of the world. Native Americans on September 4 march to the site of a sacred burial ground near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Those seeking to halt construction warn of an environmental disaster that would destroy sacred Native American sites. Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he doesn't support moving more crude oil from North Dakota. He told CNN affiliate KFYR that Americans should look for alternative and renewable sources of energy. Native Americans ride with raised fists to a sacred burial ground on September 4 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the pipeline "threatens the tribe's environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance to the tribe." The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where hundreds of people have gathered to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on September 3. Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.

Despite the gruesome injury to Sophia Wilansky, protesters vowed to move ahead with further protests.

As for the pipeline, construction has stalled as the Corps of Engineers engages in talks with Native American leaders.