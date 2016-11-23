Michigan cop on life support after he was shot in the head

Story highlights This is the fifth officer shot in the US in less than a week

A suspect is in custody, but has not been charged

(CNN) A Wayne State University officer in Detroit is on life support after he was shot in the head during a police stop on Tuesday night.

A suspect, whom police also described as a person of interest, is in custody but has not been charged, according to university police Chief Anthony Holt.

Collin Rose, 29, is the fifth police officer shot in the US in less than a week.

Rose was on a neighborhood patrol near the Wayne State University campus, which has recently seen a rash of auto crimes. He saw a subject on a bike approach the area, and he called for backup, Holt said.

When the backup officer arrived on the scene, he found Rose with a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Read More