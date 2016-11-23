Man survives being hit by car, falling 50 feet into freezing water

Story highlights Arrasmith said he thought about his 7-month-old son the entire time

He had stopped to help victims of a car accident

(CNN) Steven Arrasmith can really count his blessings this Thanksgiving.

"I hurt right now," he said with a smile as he recounted his harrowing experience to CNN's Alisyn Camerota Wednesday.

The Idaho resident was driving home after work Monday morning when he spotted an accident on a bridge.

"I'm first-aid certified, CPR certified, so my first instinct was to jump out and help them," he said.

But when Arrasmith left his Jeep, another vehicle plowed into it. It hit him, breaking his left leg and his ribs, and tossing him over the side of the bridge. He was able to hang on for a moment.

