Confusion in the ER: School bus crash victims too young to ID themselves

Story highlights When hospital staff asked patients for their parents' names, some answered, "Mama"

Parents brought photos of their children to try to find them; grief sank in when they weren't found

Chattanooga, Tennessee (CNN) As emergency workers scrambled to help dozens of children hurt in Monday's fatal bus crash, a highly confusing scene played out in Children's Hospital at Erlanger.

The problem: Some of the children were too young to know their parents' names and phone numbers, adding to the anxiety of parents who weren't sure if their children were dead or hospitalized. The children aboard the bus ranged from kindergartners to fifth graders.

"They had no IDs with them when they arrived. None of the parents were present when they arrived. And they were all wearing uniforms when they arrived," said Dr. Darvey Koller, medical director of the hospital's emergency room.

"Many of them were scared or too dazed to talk to us. And because of their young age, many of them were unable to spell their names, did not know their birth dates, or even their parents' names."

JUST WATCHED Bus crash 911 call: 'I can see an arm moving' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bus crash 911 call: 'I can see an arm moving' 01:41

When asked for their parents' names, several of the children replied, "Mama."

Read More