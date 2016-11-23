Golden State Warriors head coach talks politics, Trump

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works at the Institute.

Boston (CNN) Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hears the same refrain all the time from fans who think his sole focus should be basketball: "Stick to sports."

But that has never been the approach of the well-traveled Kerr, who was born in Beirut, lived in Egypt, and hasn't shied away from political commentary, especially not in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's victory earlier this month.

"People ask us, so why shouldn't I answer? I have this forum. If there's something important to speak on, then I think we should speak on it," Kerr told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by CNN and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. "In this case, I felt it was important to address not the politics of the election, but the nature of the election cycle. It's the first time in my life that the election was not about policy, or even personality. It was about anger. It was about fear. And I was disgusted."

"I don't care what side of the political spectrum you're on," Kerr said. "People vote for all kinds of reasons, right? You vote for your pocket book. You vote for abortion rights or gay marriage or you vote for certain social policies or maybe foreign policy. Maybe you're worried about this or that. And that's what it should be about. You should vote based on policy. But this election had nothing to do with policy. It had to do with hatred and fear and we had a candidate who stirred that up, and I thought it was a horrible precedent for our country."

The day after Trump's victory, Kerr went on a self-described "rant" about the "lack of respect" in this year's presidential campaign, comparing it to "The Jerry Springer Show." It was hardly Kerr's first foray into the world of politics: earlier this fall he praised Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest and spoke out against police injustice.

